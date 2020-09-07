STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against Pubjab MLA for inciting people against wearing face masks

A legal opinion was also sought on the issue by the Ludhiana Police before lodging the case against the MLA.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police on Monday booked Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly inciting people against wearing masks and misleading them by various rumours on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIR against Bains was registered on a complaint by Ludhiana civil surgeon who requested legal action against the MLA from Atam Nagar constituency for allegedly misguiding people through a video clip on COVID-19, a police spokesperson said.

The case against the MLA has been registered under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the IPC at Ludhiana, he said.

A legal opinion was also sought on the issue by the Ludhiana Police before lodging the case against the MLA, he added.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

In his complaint, the civil surgeon had said Bains' video clip is being played on various social media platforms, leading to the creation of an atmosphere of confusion among the public, regarding the pandemic.

Bains was also inciting people not to wear masks, said the complaint.

In his legal opinion, Ludhiana district attorney noted that Bains is giving statements about the severity and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

Bains is claiming that coronavirus is a bogey created by the government to perpetuate its power by misleading people and asking them not to wear masks, the district attorney opined.

He further mentioned that even though Bains is an elected MLA, who is representing a section of citizens of Ludhiana, he is misleading people by forbidding them to wear face masks, which have been made compulsory by the central government to protect the health of the citizens.

Already so many lives have been lost due to the Corona pandemic in the country as well as in Punjab, the attorney pointed out in his report, concluding that Bains is thus willfully endangering the health and safety of the people in the state by inciting them to violate the directions, norms and guidelines laid down by the Central and the state governments under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemics Act etc.

Even the WHO (World Health Organisation) has advised the wearing of face masks, he further noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Simarjit Singh Bains
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp