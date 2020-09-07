STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not joining any party, would like to remain a doctor: Kafeel Khan

He was recently released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Kafeel Khan

Dr Kafeel Khan. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Putting an end to speculation about him joining the Congress after being released from jail recently, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he is a doctor and would like to remain so.

He was recently released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad High Court quashed his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The court had ordered his immediate release, asserting that his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) didn't promote hatred or violence, rather gave a call for national integrity.

READ| Dr Kafeel Khan case a litmus test for bureaucratic reform

Dr Khan, who is presently in Rajasthan, told PTI over phone that he will "not join any political party".

"I am a doctor and would like to remain the same," he said and expressed a desire to visit flood-hit areas of Bihar and help the victims.

He said that when his release was delayed after the Allahabad High Court order on September 1, it was feared that the Uttar Pradesh government was preparing to implicate him again in a case.

"Because of the apprehension that I could be implicated in any other case by the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had helped me on humanitarian grounds," he said but made it clear that it should not be construed as he is going to join the Congress.

Dr Khan said there has been no discussion regarding politics with Priyanka Gandhi, nor has he got any indication as such from the Congress leader.

"As there is a Congress government in Rajasthan and the distance from Mathura to Bharatpur is of just 20 minutes, Priyanka Gandhi offered me to come to Bharatpur".

He thanked the Congress general secretary saying it was due to her he got "security" in Rajasthan.

Dr Kafeel said that he has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to reinstate him to his post at Gorakhpur Medical College so that he can serve the people.

Khan, who worked as a paediatrician at Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College, first hit headlines in 2017 after several children died at the hospital due to the lack of oxygen cylinders.

Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders.

However, later, he faced action along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail.

A state government probe had cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the Yogi Adityanath government.

The doctor had alleged that an institutional failure had led to the deaths of the children.

Khan was again arrested in January this year on the charge of delivering a provocative speech at the AMU during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

After the Allahabad High Court ordered his release on September 1, he walked out of Mathura jail late in the night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kafeel Khan CAA
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp