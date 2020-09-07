STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PNB scam: Nirav Modi extradition trial to resume in UK court on September 7

District Judge Samuel Goozee has directed Modi's appearance from a room in Wandsworth Prison in south-west London with social distancing norms in place.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. (File | AP)

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who has been lodged at a prison in London since his arrest in March last year, is set to appear via videolink for the second leg of his extradition trial at a UK court on Monday.

The 49-year-old jeweller is fighting extradition charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case brought by the Indian government, being represented at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In line with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, District Judge Samuel Goozee has directed Modi's appearance from a room in Wandsworth Prison in south-west London with social distancing norms in place for the part-remote setting for the five-day hearing scheduled to conclude on Friday.

Justice Goozee had presided over the first leg of the extradition in May, during which the CPS sought to establish a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Modi.

The upcoming hearings are ear-marked to complete those arguments after the Indian government had submitted additional "corroboratory evidence".

It will then go on to deal with the additional extradition request, made by the Indian authorities and certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel earlier this year, which add on the charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death" against Modi.

ALSO READ | PNB recovers Rs 24 crore by liquidating Nirav Modi's US assets

Goozee has already said that the different extradition requests are inextricably linked, and he would therefore be handing down his judgment at the end of hearing all the arguments.

Additional hearings scheduled for November 3, for the judge to rule on the admissibility of the evidence that will be presented before him, and December 1, when both sides will make their final submissions, mean his ruling on whether Modi has a case to answer before the Indian courts is expected only after the final hearing in December.

The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by PNB, known as letters of undertaking (LoUs).

The CPS, appearing on behalf of India, had told the court that a number of PNB staff conspired with Modi to ensure LoUs were issued to his companies without ensuring they were subject to the required credit check, without recording the issuance of the LoUs and without charging the required commission upon the transactions.

Modi's team has sought to counter allegations of fraud by deposing witnesses to establish the volatility of the gems trade and that the LoUs were standard practice.

ALSO READ | PNB scam case: Interpol issues global arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife Ami

Modi has made repeated attempts at bail over the past year, each of which were turned down as he is deemed a flight risk.

The jeweller was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard.

At a case management hearing ahead of the trial last week, Modi's barrister Clare Montgomery had told the judge that she may be seeking a partial reporting ban on the proceedings following allegations of "party political bias" against one of their expert witnesses from India, retired Indian High Court judge Abhay Thipsay.

"We may have to put in an application for reporting restrictions around the reporting of his [Thipsay] evidence to avoid further public commentary on it," she said.

From the legal documents submitted, prison conditions in India will once again play a major part in this extradition case, as in the past with other Indian extradition cases, with Modi's severe mental health condition being a factor to be raised behind closed doors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PNB scam Nirav Modi
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp