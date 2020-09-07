STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea's complaint with Mumbai Police ploy to derail CBI probe: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer

Rhea has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police accusing Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office in Mumbai;

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Monday said actress Rhea Chakraborty's complaint with Mumbai Police is a ploy to derail the ongoing CBI investigation and keep the role of state police alive in the matter.

Singh said Mumbai police do not have any right in this matter and this have been done to keep the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police alive.

"The complaint is itself an offense. This is a ploy to derail and deflect the investigation. This is an attempt to keep Mumbai police alive in the case so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter," he said.

In her complaint sent to the Bandra police here on Sunday, Chakraborty sought that Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar, working with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines Singh said that there can be no FIR in this matter and the complaint is not maintainable as the Police do not have jurisdiction.

The senior advocate said the investigation in the case has been handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court and the state police cannot see whether Telemedicine Practice Guidelines have been violated or not.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

On July 25, Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the late actor's former manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

He accused them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. He also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts.

Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges. The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is a probing drug angle in the case.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp