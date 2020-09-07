STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik seeks House resolution for action against Kangana

The Sena and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actress said she didn't trust Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Published: 07th September 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.

Sarnaik told reporters he had submitted a letter of his demand to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal "who has directed state home minister Anil Deshmukh to take necessary action within 24 hours and to submit a report".

The MLA further claimed the actress had also compared Mumbai to "Taliban".

"Ranaut had compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and also said that she didn't trust Mumbai Police. She also compared Mumbai to Taliban," Sarnaik said.

READ| Kangana Ranaut claims civic body may demolish her Mumbai office

He said various sections like citizens, political leaders and social workers are enraged by Ranaut's remarks, and have sought action against her, but nothing happened so far.

"Elected representatives like me are sad that a girl from another state comes to Mumbai to become an actress, earns name and fame here, and in return she maligns the image of the city. But still no action is taken against her. She has continuously tweeted against Mumbai and Maharashtra," Sarnaik stated in his letter.

The Sena leader, who represents Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane, alleged Ranaut had accused many film personalities of consuming drugs, "while some actors have accused her of being on drugs".

"The legislative assembly should unanimously pass a resolution demanding legal action against Kangana Ranaut," he added.

Sarnaik had earlier issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns to Mumbai on September 9.

The Sena and Ranaut have been locked in a bitter war of words since the actress said she didn't trust Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting strongly to her comment, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had purportedly said, "We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police."

Hitting back, Ranaut tweeted, "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" The tweet evoked strong reaction from leaders of the Sena and ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Ministry accorded Ranaut Y plus category security.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Pratap Sarnaik
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp