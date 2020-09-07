With mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now mulling movement to liberate Mathura, Kashi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of 13 recognised orders of Sanatan dharm in the country, is set to whip up the controversial ‘Mathura’ and ‘Kashi’ issues. The Parishad decided to demand the liberation of Mathura and Kashi shrines on the lines of Ayodhya.

The Akhara Parishad decided that as the construction of Ram temple was set to commence in Ayodhya, a strategy should be chalked out to get Kashi and Mathura shrines liberated.

At the full house meeting of ABAP in Pryagaraj on Monday, the seers led by ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri issued an appeal to all the parties concerned to find an amicable solution to the issue.

Seeking support from right-wing organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Akhara Parishad has decided to muster support among Hindus over the issues and find a solution. “If we will fail to achieve unanimity among various stakeholders, we will then take a legal recourse, “ said an ABAP source.

“The Akhara Parishad appeals to Hindu organisations and also every common man of the country including both Hindu and Muslim to extend voluntary support for liberating Kashi and Mathura. We wish the solution to these long pending issues should be found amicably failing which ABAP would move to court,” said ABAP president, Mahant Narendra Giri.

Giri added that to muster the support over the issue, the Akhara Parishad would launch a countrywide movement. ABAP would do everything possible within the framework of our constitution to liberate the two temples, he said.

It may be recalled that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had made the stand on the day the Supreme court had delivered its verdict on the vexed Ayodhya issue on November 9, 2020. Hailing the apex court order, Bhagwat had said that now there would not be any demand for claiming Mathura and Kashi for Hindus.

In the emergency meeting of the Parishad, held at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi, representatives of the all the 13 Akharas, confabulated over the agenda. After a marathon meeting, the saint community unanimously passed eight resolutions.

The Akhara Parishad has also said that the government should not ban next year’s Magh Mela although the same could be held on a low-key affair with a lesser number of Kalpwasis this year due to pandemic.

The next meeting of the Akhara Parishad would be held on October 18 at Mathura.