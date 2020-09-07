STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now mulling movement to liberate Mathura, Kashi

The Akhara Parishad decided that as the construction of Ram temple was set to commence in Ayodhya, a strategy should be chalked out to get Kashi and Mathura shrines liberated.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex body of 13 recognised orders of Sanatan dharm in the country, is set to whip up the controversial ‘Mathura’ and ‘Kashi’ issues. The Parishad decided to demand the liberation of Mathura and Kashi shrines on the lines of Ayodhya.

The Akhara Parishad decided that as the construction of Ram temple was set to commence in Ayodhya, a strategy should be chalked out to get Kashi and Mathura shrines liberated.

At the full house meeting of ABAP in Pryagaraj on Monday, the seers led by ABAP chief Mahant Narendra Giri issued an appeal to all the parties concerned to find an amicable solution to the issue.

ALSO READ | RSS chief bats for two-child norm, says Kashi and Mathura not on Sangh agenda

Seeking support from right-wing organisations including Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Akhara Parishad has decided to muster support among Hindus over the issues and find a solution. “If we will fail to achieve unanimity among various stakeholders, we will then take a legal recourse, “ said an ABAP source.

“The Akhara Parishad appeals to Hindu organisations and also every common man of the country including both Hindu and Muslim to extend voluntary support for liberating Kashi and Mathura. We wish the solution to these long pending issues should be found amicably failing which ABAP would move to court,” said ABAP president, Mahant Narendra Giri.

Giri added that to muster the support over the issue, the Akhara Parishad would launch a countrywide movement. ABAP would do everything possible within the framework of our constitution to liberate the two temples, he said.

ALSO READ | Masjids will be demolished and temples rebuilt in Mathura and Kashi too: Karnataka minister

It may be recalled that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had made the stand on the day the Supreme court had delivered its verdict on the vexed Ayodhya issue on November 9, 2020. Hailing the apex court order, Bhagwat had said that now there would not be any demand for claiming Mathura and Kashi for Hindus.

In the emergency meeting of the Parishad, held at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi, representatives of the all the 13 Akharas, confabulated over the agenda. After a marathon meeting, the saint community unanimously passed eight resolutions.

The Akhara Parishad has also said that the government should not ban next year’s Magh Mela although the same could be held on a low-key affair with a lesser number of Kalpwasis this year due to pandemic.

The next meeting of the Akhara Parishad would be held on October 18 at Mathura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Kashi Vishwanath Krishna Janmabhoomi Ayodhya
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp