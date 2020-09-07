STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman, minor son among 3 killed in wall collapse in Gujarat

The incident took place in Sejalpura village when the wall of a dilapidated house came crashing on the victims.

Published: 07th September 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALANPUR: Three persons, including a woman and her toddler son, were killed and five others injured when a wall collapsed on them in Banaskantha district in Gujarat on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Sejalpura village when the wall of a dilapidated house came crashing on the victims, all hailing from Rajasthan, they said.

The wall of the unoccupied house collapsed on a group of labourers and their family members when they were carrying out digging work for the plinth of a new house being constructed in its vicinity, a Palanpur rural police station official said.

Three persons, Sitaben Vasaiya (38) her son Raju (3), and a five-year-old child, Rahul Vasaiya, were declared dead at the Palanpur civil hospital where they have rushed along with those injured, police sub-inspector B R Patel said.

The deceased and the injured persons hailed from Banswara in neighbouring Rajasthan and were engaged as construction labourers at the site where the incident occurred, Patel said.

The five injured persons are being treated at the civil hospital, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wall Collapse Gujarat
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp