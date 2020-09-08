STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1590 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan takes tally to 94,126

76,574 people in the state have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Published: 08th September 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,164 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 1,590 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the infection count to 94,126.

A total of 15,090 people in Rajasthan are under treatment for COVID-19.

According to the bulletin, 76,574 people in the state have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 290, followed by 113 in Jodhpur, 84 in Bikaner, 83 in Kota, 79 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur, 47 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 31 in Udaipur, 30 in Alwar, 23 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur.

Jaipur recorded 325 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 185 infections were reported in Kota, 149 in Jodhpur, 117 in Alwar, 86 in Ajmer, 50 in Bikaner besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

