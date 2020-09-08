STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,964 new coronavirus cases in Punjab reported, total tally at 67,547

A total of 2,307 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 49,327 people have been cured of the contagion

Published: 08th September 2020 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths and 1,964 fresh cases, pushing the state's numbers to 1,990 fatalities and 67,547 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

The Tuesday figures are the second-highest daily count in the state, which had reported its highest 2,110 cases on Monday.

Thirteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 11 from Amritsar; eight from Patiala; seven from Bathinda; four each from Moga and Jalandhar; three each from Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Sangrur; two each from Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar; and one each from Barnala, Fazilka, Mansa, Mohali and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum 311 case were reported in Ludhiana, followed by Jalandhar(265); Amritsar (236); Patiala (206); Bathinda (168); Mohali (127); Gurdaspur (126); Hoshiarpur (104); and Faridkot (83).

A total of 2,307 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 49,327 people have been cured of the contagion, the bulletin said, There are 16,230 active cases in the state as of now, according to it.

Eighty-seven patients are on ventilator while 633 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 12,41,120 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp