STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Another brazen attempt to rewrite history': CPI MP writes to PM against panel to review book on India's freedom struggle .

The CPI leader said a 2016 report submitted to ICHR incorrectly argues for the exclusion of Communist martyrs of the PunnapraVayalar-Karivelloor and Kavumbayi agitations.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Binoy Viswam (Express Files)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and suspend the three-member committee established by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) to review the entries in the 'Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947'.

In another brazen attempt to re-write the history of the Indian freedom struggle and discredit the contributions of freedom fighters who did not subscribe to the ideologies of the current ruling party, the Indian Council of Historical Research has constituted a 3-member committee to review entries in the Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947'," he said in his letter.

"Based on a 2016 report submitted to the ICHR by politically motivated individuals calling for the exclusion of Communist and Muslim martyrs, the ICHR's actions are deeply worrying and must be stopped immediately, he said.

The CPI leader said the 2016 report incorrectly argues for the exclusion of Communist martyrs of the PunnapraVayalar-Karivelloor and Kavumbayi agitations as well as of Muslim freedom fighters who lost their lives in the Wagon Tragedy and Malabar rebellion.

He said the contributions of these Communist martyrs are widely recognized by the people of Kerala and are a source of inspiration for the youth, adding that their death anniversaries are passionately commemorated across the state each year.

These young men and women who laid down their life to resist colonial rule were integral to India's struggle for Independence and attempts to re-write the history of India for petty political gains are condemned and will be resisted.

I urge you to immediately intervene in this matter and suspend the review committee established by the ICHR. As Prime Minister of India and a constitutional representative it is incumbent on you to prevent any attempts that seek to communalise our history and disturb the social fabric of the nation, he said.

The soft copy of the book was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

It sparked off a controversy over the inclusion of Malabar Rebellion leaders Variamkunnath Kunhamed Haji and Ali Musliyar as freedom fighters.

This led to a decision to form a three-member panel to review the entries in the book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Binoy Viswam Indian Council of Historical Research book review panel Dictionary of Martyrs: India's Freedom Struggle 1857-1947
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp