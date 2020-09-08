STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls 2020: In his first virtual rally, Nitish slams RJD, rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The CM addressed the people and party workers through the first virtual rally by a digital platform for two hours and 50 minutes. 

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: JD-U chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday kick started his virtual poll campaign for the Assembly polls due later this year lambasting the tenure of his key RJD rival of Lalu Prasad as ‘pati-patni ki sarkar.’

The CM sought to draw a contrast with the 15 years of his governance versus RJD’s tenure of the same number of years. Kumar said the state had plunged into poverty, anarchy and crimes during the ‘pati-patni ki sarkar’ (government by husband, Lalu and wife, Rabri) in those years.

Kumar said the condition of the state during the ‘pati-patni’ government was so horrible that massacres took place. The people did not venture out of their homes after 4 pm.

“Those people are spreading false information and speaking against me. Between 1990 and 2005, around 90,000 jobs were given, but in our time, more than six lakh people have got employment”, he said.

Nitish rakes up Sushant's death

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput has come as a shock to millions of fans of the Patna- born actor, inside Bihar and elsewhere, and the CBI probe is expected to bring out the truth behind it and ensure justice, Kumar said on Monday.

Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

"The death of the young actor had caused grief not only to his family, but also to millions of his fans who reside in Bihar and elsewhere. His father lodged an FIR in Patna when he found that an appropriate investigation was not taking place (in Mumbai)," said Kumar in a veiled attack on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

"Finally, when the bereaved father sought a CBI inquiry, we wasted no time in recommending it and the Centre, thankfully, gave its assent in good time.

Now, we can hope that justice will be done in the matter," said the JD(U) chief, who seeks his fourth consecutive term in power in Bihar.

The actor's father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station here and levelled various allegations against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with his death.

These had triggered a tug of war between the governments of Bihar and Maharashtra with the latter questioning the former's "jurisdiction" in the matter.

Things reached a flashpoint when a young IPS officer from Patna was forcibly quarantined hours after reaching Mumbai where he was supposed to lead a Bihar police team in investigating the case.

The Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe was frowned upon by the Uddhav Thackeray regime which dubbed the move as one taken with a "political motive".

The Shiv Sena, of which Thackeray is the president, had alleged that Kumar was trying to cash in on the immense sympathy generated for Rajput during the assembly elections, a charge rebutted by the ruling NDA in Bihar.

Kumar spoke about the deceased actor in course of paying tributes to a host of public figures who lost their lives recently, including former President Pranab Mukherjee.

(With PTI Inputs)

