STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 fears reduce West Bengal assembly monsoon session to a single day

It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from September 9. But the decision was changed during the all-party meeting on Tuesday

Published: 08th September 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of West Bengal Assembly photo. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The monsoon session of West Bengal assembly will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday.

It had been earlier decided that the House will meet for a two-day session from September 9. But the decision was changed during the all-party meeting on Tuesday and the house will now have a single day session, TMC sources said.

"We don't want people to stay in the assembly for a long time. So it has been decided that the house will be adjourned after obituary reference and placing of few reports," Banerjee said.

Leader of the Opposition, Abdul Mannan criticised the TMC government for not accepting proposals for bringing in resolution against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre.

"We wanted to bring in a resolution against the National Education Policy and rise in the prices of essentials. But our proposal was turned down by the TMC. This only proves that TMC and BJP have a tacit understanding," he alleged.

There has been instances when resolutions have been passed without any discussions.

But the state government was adamant on not bringing any resolution, Mannan said.

TMC denied the charge and said the resolution was not allowed as the session will be held for just a day.

Several MLAs, house staff and media personnel Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test in the assembly premises as part of safety norms ahead of the monsoon session, officials said.

The state government had sent a proposal to the speaker in August for convening a session either from the first or the second week of September, according to sources.

"As per the norms there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of the assembly. The last session was adjourned in March this year. So by September you have to hold the next session," a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress said.

The 294-member state assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.We

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal assembly session coronavirus
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp