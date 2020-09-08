Hanging the first option for killing self in 2019: NCRB data

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: India has registered nearly two per cent of rise in committing suicide by hanging from 2018 to 2019 followed more than 1 per cent rise in committing suicide by drowning.

According to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2019, released a few days back, 53.6 per cent of total cases of suicide in 2019 were committed by resorting to the mean of hanging compared to 51.5 per cent in 2018.

In 2019, 74,629 persons committed suicide by hanging themselves to roofs or other support system while the percentage of suicide commited through this way in 2018 was 51.5 per cent with 69,306 suicides committed through the hanging.

The NCRB report minutely states that against 6,579 cases of suicide committed through drowning (jumping into water) in 2018, total 7,208 suicides were committed in 2019, registering rise from 4.9 in 2018 to 5.2 per cent in 2019.

Among the causes behind the suicides, 37.2 per cent of total suicides were committed due to family problems while 17.1 per cent due to illness. "A total 8,343 committed suicides because of their family problems while 3,829 due to illness in 2019 out of total suicides cases. In a shocking development, total 120 cases of family suicides were committed in 2019 taking lives of 180 persons including 126 males and 54 females in India," the report mentioned.

Elaborating the status of those who commited suicides,the NCRB report has stated that the highest number of 21638 unmarried males and 11202 unmarried females ended their lives in 2019 followed by 66815 married males and 25941 females died in suicides.

In the same way,1378 widowers and 1094 widows,595 divorced males and 402 divorced females,672 separated males and 290 separated females were among those who committed suicides in 2019.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)