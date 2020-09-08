STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hanging the first option for killing self in 2019: NCRB data

Among the causes behind the suicides, 37.2 per cent of total suicides were committed due to family problems while 17.1 per cent due to illness.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: India has registered nearly two per cent of rise in committing suicide by hanging from 2018 to 2019 followed more than 1 per cent rise in committing suicide by drowning.

According to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2019, released a few days back, 53.6 per cent of total cases of suicide in 2019 were committed by resorting to the mean of hanging compared to 51.5 per cent in 2018.

In 2019, 74,629 persons committed suicide by hanging themselves to roofs or other support system while the percentage of suicide commited through this way in 2018 was 51.5 per cent with 69,306 suicides committed through the hanging.

The NCRB report minutely states that against 6,579 cases of suicide committed through drowning (jumping into water) in 2018, total 7,208 suicides were committed in 2019, registering rise from 4.9 in 2018 to 5.2 per cent in 2019.

Among the causes behind the suicides, 37.2 per cent of total suicides were committed due to family problems while 17.1 per cent due to illness. "A total 8,343 committed suicides because of their family problems while 3,829 due to illness in 2019 out of total suicides cases. In a shocking development, total 120 cases of family suicides were committed in 2019 taking lives of 180 persons including 126 males and 54 females in India," the report mentioned.

Elaborating the status of those who commited suicides,the NCRB report has stated that the highest number of 21638 unmarried males and 11202 unmarried females ended their lives in 2019 followed by 66815 married males and 25941 females died in suicides.

In the same way,1378 widowers and 1094 widows,595 divorced males and 402 divorced females,672 separated males and 290 separated females were among those who  committed suicides in 2019.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCRB Suicides data Suicides causes india suicides
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp