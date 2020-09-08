Indian Army crossed LAC, fired warning shots in south bank of Pangong Lake: PLA

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

LADAKH: An incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months, sources said on Tuesday.

“The Indian Army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday,” The Global Times tweeted quoting the spokesperson of the Western Theatre Command as saying.

According to the paper, the Chinese spokesperson said PLA was forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after Indian troops ‘outrageously’ fired warning shots at Chinese troops who were about to negotiate.

"The Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," a People's Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said.

While there is no clarity about the Chinese counter-measures, New Delhi has not responded to the Beijing's charges yet.

The PLA official also said the Indian army "illegally crossed the LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area".

"During the operation, the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground," he further said.

Calling it a "serious provocation of a very bad nature", China said, "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions".

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank.

It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

(With Agencies Inputs)