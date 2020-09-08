STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 9.43 lakh with 20,131 additions

The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases. Of the 380 fatalities, 256 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 94 had occurred in the last one week.

India’s total coronavirus cases have gone past 41 lakh with a record rise of over 90,633

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection, state health department said.

A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 6,72,556, a health official said.

The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases. Of the 380 fatalities, 256 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 94 had occurred in the last one week.

The remaining 30 deaths had occurred before the last week, but were added in the data on last Friday, the official explained.

With 1,346 new cases, Mumbai's tally rose to 1,58,756, while the fatality count increased by 42 in a day to 7,942.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 3,868 new cases, taking the total count of infections to 3,69,968. The division has seen 13,469 deaths so far.

Pune city reported 1,711 cases and 35 fatalities in the day, taking its total infection count to 1,16,951 and toll to 2,817, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,51,068 while the count of casualties reached 5,853, he said.

The Nashik division's total infection count reached 1,19,740 and the death toll rose to 2,628, the official said.

In the Kolhapur division, there are 56,636 cases while 1,612 patients have died till now. The number of cases and fatalities in the Aurangabad division stood at 36,992 and 1,005, respectively.

The Latur division has 34,173 cases with 982 deaths, while Akola division's case tally reached 21,998 with 540 fatalities.

The number of infections in Nagpur division rose to 52,272 with 1,232 deaths.

A total of 15,57,305 people have been placed under home quarantine while another 38,141 are in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.

47,89,682 tests have been conducted in the state until now. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,43,772, new cases 20,131, deaths 27,407, recoveries 6,72,556, active cases 2,43,446, people tested so far 47,89,682.

