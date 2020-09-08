STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai police to probe Adhyayan Suman's allegations of drug use against Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh said Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

"The Mumbai police will investigate this matter," the home minister added.

Deshmukh said that Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday.

"I replied that she had relations with Adhyayan Suman who has said in an interview that she took drugs and also forced him to take drugs. The Mumbai police will look into all this in detail," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Sarnaik denied that this was a political vendetta.

Ranaut had crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

"The law is same for everyone. There is no political vendetta. Security is given to people who are looked upon as idols. If there are allegations of drug consumption against her and if they are false, the people leveling them should be thrown into jail," the Sena MLA said.

The development comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau's probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug use.

In the Assembly, Deshmukh termed Ranaut's comments against the Mumbai police as irresponsible.

Sarnaik hadsubmitted a letter seeking action against Ranaut for insulting Mumbai and Maharashtra, he said.

"A girl from another state comes here to earn a livelihood and Mumbai accepts her but she insults the Mumbai police. This is sad.What she said is irresponsible. If you insult Maharashtra, people will not tolerate it," the NCP minister said.

"Maharashtra belongs to the BJP too, all parties should condemn her," Deshmukh added.

TAGS
Adhyayan Suman Kangana ranaut
