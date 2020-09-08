STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Never recognised ‘so-called’ Arunachal: China on alleged abduction of five Indians

The Indian Army on Sunday had asked the PLA if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody. The Chinese are yet to reply to the questions.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Monday said it never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh amid reports emerging that five people have been abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district.

“China has never recognised the ‘so-called’ Arunachal Pradesh state. It is the ‘south Tibet’ region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular press briefing.

The Indian Army on Sunday had asked the PLA if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody. The Chinese are yet to reply to the questions.

Zhao also said that there were no details that could be shared yet and that he was not aware of the situation.

The villagers belonging to the Tagin community were abducted from the forest near Nacho while they were out hunting. They have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Tanu Baker, Dongtu Ebiya and Ngaru Diri.

The comments from the Chinese side come amid rising tensions since the June 15 violent face-off in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Tensions flared up yet again after India announced that preemptive action was taken by its troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to prevent Chinese transgression.

Beijing accused Indian troops of illegally crossing over into Chinese territory.

Another statement from the MEA said that the Chinese side resorted to aggression even as corps commanders from the two sides were holding a meeting to resolve issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army PLA People’s Liberation Army
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp