NIA to attach properties of designated terrorists Pannun, Nijjar of banned Khalistani outfits

In July this year, Pannun and Nijjar were declared as designated terrorists under the provisions of the UAPA Act, along with seven other individuals.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA will attach immovable properties in Punjab of designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based member of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, an official said on Tuesday.

According to an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Government of India, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has ordered for the attachment of the immovable properties of Pannun in Amritsar and Nijjar in Jalandhar.

Both SFJ and Khalistan Tiger Force are separatist Khalistani outfits.

The NIA is investigating a case relating to a concerted campaign launched by secessionist organisation SFJ under the banner of 'Sikh Referendum 2020' for creation of a so-called 'Khalistan', the official said.

The NIA, during the course of investigation, had identified the immovable properties belonging to Pannun in Amritsar and Nijjar in Jalandhar, and moved the government for their attachment, the official said.

The properties to be attached include land, the NIA official said.

The SFJ, headed by Pannun, is presently making efforts to propagate Sikh Referendum-2020' on social media, the official said, adding that this outfit is also trying to hold meetings at certain places in the US and other countries to instigate and mobilise the diaspora for their illegal activities.

