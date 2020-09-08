STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to interact with street vendor beneficiaries of govt scheme in Madhya Pradesh

The Union government had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Union government had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic resume livelihood activities.

Modi will also interact with three beneficiaries from the state by connecting virtually with them from their vending locations, the PMO said, adding that as many as 4. 5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than four lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification.

Applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries of the scheme have been presented through the portal to banks for credit facility, out of which acceptance has been granted to around 1.4 lakh street vendors of amount worth Rs 140 crore, it said.

"The state of Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47% of these coming from the state alone," the statement added.

Arrangements for beneficiaries of the scheme in the state to watch the programme in public places have been made through LED screens in 378 municipal bodies, it said, noting that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, will also participate in the programme through video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Street Vendors' Aatmanirbhar Nidhi
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp