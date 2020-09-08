STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir

Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation (SSO) chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators said they would intensify their struggle if their demand is not met.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration here on Tuesday, demanding inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by Supreme Sikh Organisation (SSO) chairperson S Gurmeet Singh, the demonstrators said they would intensify their struggle if their demand is not met.

The protest in Gandhi Nagar locality of Jammu came days after the Union Cabinet on September 2 approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said, "We held this rally to express our anger over the step-motherly treatment being meted out to Punjabi-speaking people and injustice with the Sikh community at large.

We want the Centre to include Punjabi and other regional languages in the official list.

" "Punjabi belongs to all and not only to Sikhs.

We want all the native languages to grow in the Union Territory as people speaking in Gojri, Pahari and Punjabi comprise one-third of its population," he said, adding the Sikh community stands for Punjabi and the spirit of inclusiveness.

Gojri- and Pahari-speaking people have also expressed their resentment over the exclusion of their languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjabi
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp