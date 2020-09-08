STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speaking loudly could also help spread coronavirus: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker to MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar (Photo | Twitter/@Vipinparmarbjp)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Speaking loudly can also help spread coronavirus, said Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar on Tuesday as he asked the legislators to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocol, especially during the session.

On Monday, the BJP's Indora MLA Reeta Devi tested positive for the viral disease.

According to the legislator, she attended the Assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted on Monday evening, but maintained physical distance from other legislators in the Assembly complex.

At the beginning of the Assembly session on the second day, Parmar said, "As per standard operating procedure, speaking loudly could also help spread the virus. So, talk in a normal way to check spread of novel coronavirus."

At this, the legislators burst into laughter and several MLAs spoke loudly while participating in the discussion on the adjournment motion moved by the Leader of Opposition on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Speaker welcomed back the BJP's Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi, who joined the session on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19.

He had tested positive for the viral infection on August 17.

State Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary also attended the session both on Monday and Tuesday following his recovery from the disease.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on August 6 and following his recovery on August 23, he remained in home quarantine.

Currently three legislators -- Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Reeta Devi and Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana are afflicted by the coronavirus infection.

The Assembly Speaker urged the MLAs that instead of attending the session, they should home quarantine themselves if they experience any influenza-like illness (ILI) symptom.

Parmar also urged them to get themselves to undergo thermal screening while entering the Assembly complex.

