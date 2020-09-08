STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB for third day in row

Published: 08th September 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the third consecutive day on Tuesday for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, located at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, around 10.

30 am in a car escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle.

Earlier, she was questioned by the NCB for about eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday.

The agency earlier said it was getting "her cooperation" in the drugs case probe linked to case of death of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

After the questioning session on Monday, NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that the agency was doing a "professionally thorough and systematic job" and it will inform the court about its "findings in detail" in this case.

The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year- old actress and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket.

The NCB said it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

The NCB arrested the three men in this case last week.

Rhea Chakraborty was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that are probing different angles surrounding Rajput's death.

In her interviews given to multiple TV news channels, the actress had said she has never consumed drugs herself.

She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

A total of nine people have been arrested till now by the NCB with seven directly linked to this probe, while two were arrested when the investigation was launched under criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty that suggested talks about procurement, transaction and consumption of banned drugs.

