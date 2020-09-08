STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh lifts weekend curbs on markets

Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting said the markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

Published: 08th September 2020

Agra Market

Agra Market (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday revoked its order of mandatory closure of markets on Sunday, reverting to the pre-coronavirus lockdown arrangement.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting said the markets will now close as per their earlier schedule instead of the weekly closure on Sunday.

He said except containment zones, hotels and restaurants should be made operational in all areas and it should be ensured that all safety measures are followed.

The chief minister asked officials to take measures for the protection of health workers from the infection.

At the meeting, the CM also directed officials to speed up development work at seven cities under the Smart City Project and asked them for regular monitoring.

Later briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas will be activated and they will be held while adhering to social distancing norms." 

