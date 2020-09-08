Uttarakhand BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi dies at 75

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Senior BJP leader Gyan Singh Negi passed away on Tuesday in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

He was 75.

Negi, who held the rank of a state minister, took ill on Tuesday morning and was rushed to the Himalayan Hospital in Jollygrant where doctors declared him dead, his family said.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat expressed grief at Negi's sudden demise and termed it an irreparable loss for the state.

Grieving over his sudden death, the chief minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear the loss.