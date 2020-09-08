STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand to revive tourism with 'Incentive Coupons' scheme

An overall expenditure of Rs 2.7 crore is expected under this scheme in the initial month, which will be compensated from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Published: 08th September 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Nainital gears up for tourist season

Nainital gears up for tourist season

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: On the lines of incentive-based schemes for tourists recently introduced in Japan and in European countries Sicily and Cyprus to woo large number of tourists, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) will be implementing the state government's initiative of 25 per cent discount under 'Tourist Incentive Coupons' following the recent decision of the state cabinet. 

Giving an insight on the Tourist Incentive Coupons scheme, tourism secretary T Dilip Jawalkar, says, "The introduction of the TIC scheme makes our state Uttarakhand the first ever state in India to introduce such an incentive-based scheme."

"It is noteworthy that apart from Uttarakhand, similar incentive-based schemes were recently introduced in Japan and in European countries Sicily and Cyprus to woo large number of tourists. Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has initiated this scheme to boost the tourism related economy as well as to attract large number of tourists in the state. The launch date of this scheme will soon be announced," he added.

Under the scheme, all the tourists visiting Uttarakhand, who have registered themselves under the Dehradun Smart City portal, will be provided with a discount of Rs 1000 or 25 per cent of the accommodation charges per day (whichever is less) subject to a maximum stay of 3 days. 

However, this scheme will be applicable only for stay in hotels/homestays in limited areas of Uttarakhand which will be amended as per discretion by Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.

The discount will be adjusted on the accommodation charges by the hotel/ homestay owner. On the other hand, the hotel/homestay owners can claim the pending bills from the respective government departments on successful submission of documents. 

Under the guidance of the COVID-19 State Task Force, the scheme will be tested as a pilot project for one month’s time and may be further extended for a period of 2 months on the basis of successful results. 

An overall expenditure of Rs 2.7 crore is expected under this scheme in the initial month, which will be compensated from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The scheme is aimed to provide incentive to attract tourists in the state, especially in the home stays of the hills. 

This scheme can be availed by all the tourists visiting Uttarakhand for a minimum of 3 days, tourists and pilgrims visiting the Chardhaams in accordance with the prevailing safety guidelines, as well as by tourists following the timely guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department. 

Moreover, this scheme inculcates the idea of 'Vocal for Local' as proposed by our honorable Prime Minister, said the department officials. 

Dhairya Arora, who runs Adidev Homestay in Dehradun, says, "I feel that the TIC scheme launched by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board will prove to be quite beneficial from the tourists as well as hotel and homestay owners' perspective. This is a welcoming initiative from the Uttarakhand government and will help in boosting the tourism related economy in the state."

TAGS
Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board Tourist Incentive Coupons scheme Uttarakhand tourism Tourism coupon
