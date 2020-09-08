West Bengal's COVID-19 tally at 1,86,956 with 3,091 fresh cases

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,677 on Monday with 57 more patients succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 1,86,956 after 3,091 fresh cases of infection were registered from different parts of the state.

The discharge rate of West Bengal improved to 85.60 percent after 2,996 people recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate was 85.40 percent on Monday. The state now has 23,254 active cases.