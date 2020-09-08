With 16,429 fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra tally crosses 9.23 lakh

By PTI

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 16,429 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 9,23,641, health department said.

With 423 patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll mounted to 27,027, a health official said.

The state had reported record number of cases in the last five days, with Sunday seeing the highest single-day spike of 23,350 infections.

With 14,922 patients being discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the state rose to 6,59,322, the official said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 71.38 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.93 percent. A total of 47,05,932 laboratory tests had been conducted so far in the state.

A total of 15,17,066 patients are in home quarantine while 38,349 people are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

The number of active cases is 2,36,934.