STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman preacher gang-raped in Jharkhand ashram: Police

They locked the others in a room and took turns in raping the young preacher who was staying in the ashram since February, said Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GODDA: A woman preacher was allegedly gang-raped at an ashram in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday, police said.

A group of men scaled the wall of the ashram around 2.30 am, entered it and held the ascetics and preachers at gunpoint, they said.

At that time there were four women preachers and a sadhu present in the ashram, located in Ranidih in Muffasil police station area, they added.

They locked the others in a room and took turns in raping the young preacher who was staying in the ashram since February, said Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh.

She came to the ashram in February to attend a religious function but got stuck there due to the lockdown, he said.

The other sadhus informed some locals over the phone while being held inside the room but by the time they could arrive, the accused fled from the spot, police said.

"Among the accused was a man from the Pathwara area whom we knew. We urged him to let go of us but they didn't care," said an inmate of the ashram.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and a team has been formed to investigate the matter, the officer said.

Some people have been detained for questioning but the main accused is absconding, he added.

"The woman, who is in her early 30s, is in a state of trauma but we have assured her that we will soon arrest those behind the incident," the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand gang rape preacher gang rape Ashram gang rape Jharkhand rape case Godda rape case
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp