#9Baje9Minute: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav urges people to switch off light to highlight unemployment woes

Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria said that talented an educated youths holding degrees are "sitting jobless".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday appealed to people to switch off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Wednesday to express solidarity with the youths and their families who are facing the consequences of unemployment.

"Mutthiyan jab bandh jati hain naujawanon ki, nind ud jaati hai julmi hukmaraon ki" (When the youths get determined, oppressive rulers lose their sleep), he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Come, let us light the torch of revolution by switching off the lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm tonight to express solidarity with the youths and their families who are facing the darkness of unemployment," he said, with the hashtags "#9Baje9Minute, #NoMoreBJP".

Samajwadi Party leader Anurag Bhadauria said that talented an educated youths holding degrees are "sitting jobless" and the government is "not doing anything" for them.

"What's the fault of youths? It's the responsibility of the government to provide them employment. We will be switching off lights in the night as a mark of our protest and to highlight the woes of the jobless youths," he added.

