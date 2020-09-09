STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army occupies dominating heights around Finger 4, fixes redline for PLA in south bank

The Finger 4 position is the location from where the Indian Army went for the four-month-long build-up when the Chinese PLA clashed with Indian troops.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Army jawan stands guard as a military convoy passes through Ladakh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army positioned its soldiers on higher peaks in the Finger 4 area of the Northern Bank of Pangong Tso and has put up barbed wires ahead of places its positions at both in the north and south banks of the lake.

A senior officer confirmed: "We have now repositioned our troops at dominating heights within our area around the Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Tso." The Indian side is now able to observe every moment of the Chinese in and around Finger 4.

Also, the Indian Army submitted the higher reaches on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 and is able to observe Chinese activities on the other side.

ALSO READ | India strengthens military presence at all strategic points in Pangong lake area: Sources

Positions of the Indian troops have been secure with barbed wires. "We have placed barbed wires ahead of our positions all along these areas and PLA troops in south bank tried to remove them on Monday to come to our positions. But, we warned them sternly of strong action" told the source.

The Chinese soldiers fired bullets into the air with an aim to intimidate Indian soldiers, a source said. "We announced it on the loudspeakers in Mandarin language that this action of the Chinese will be dealt with sternly. After some time the Chinese went back."

The Chinese are now at a distance of about 300 meters from the Indian positions, sources said, adding China has amassed more troops and equipments also.

China has based its tanks in Spanggur Gap. "They have around 15-20 tanks near Spangur Gap trying to intimidate us." Also, the Chinese have amassed troops strength between 5,000-7,000 in Moldo, opposite to Chushul Sector. In total, about 50,000 troops with tanks, artillery, and missiles from each side are positioned all along the LAC in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Brigade Commanders of both countries met in the Chushul-Moldo area. "We don't want to stop communication with the Chinese military for sake of resolution of tension." said the officer. Indian commanders have been given the freedom to act which they find appropriate to handle the situation.

