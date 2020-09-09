Bihar polls: Tejashawi challenges Nitish to fight alone following CM's 'Pati-Patni' remark

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar mocked the 15-year RJD rule as a regime of 'Pati-Patni' at a virtual rally, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Tejashawi Yadav challenged that if Nitish Kumar fights elections alone, his party will not get even enough seats to reach double digits.

Taking to his twitter, Tejashawi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar had fought the state assembly elections in 1995 in unified Bihar alone. "He got only seven seats in 1995. In 2014, Nitish Kumar fought with the Left and just got 2 seats", Yadav taunted.

Following Yadav's challenge, Nitish Kumar was mocked by a tweet from the handle of jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that Nitish Kumar has now forgotten the form that he once used to read out the special status demand.

Stepping up attacks by all digital means, the RJD alleged that Nitish Kumar will be nowhere to be found after the elections as a result of anti-incumbency due to increased unemployment, poverty, corruption migration, worse law and order system, poor education-health system under his administration.

Sharing a photo in which a handful of people was seen sitting before a LED screen on Monday to hear Nitish Kumar's virtual rally, the RJD from its official Twitter handle said that only eight people were listening to the virtual rally.

The RJD asked why the wealth of a poor state like Bihar was being looted.

Countering the recent placards with photos of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the slogan"Na bhule hai na bhulne denge" brought out by arts and culture cell of BJP, the RJD also released a sticker with the slogan: "We have not forgotten and will not forget how you left 40 lakhs of residents of Bihar to die."