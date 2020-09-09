STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on September 14

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on September 14.

The election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The last date for filing nomination is September 11 till 12 noon.

JD-U member Harivansh has been fielded as the NDA nominee.

The BJP has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 AM to 1 PM and sitting in the Upper House will be held from 3 PM to 7 PM.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 AM till 1 PM while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 PM to 7 PM. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Rajya Sabha MPs monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp