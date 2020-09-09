STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burdwan blast case: Four terrorists sentenced to 7 years in prison

The case pertains to a bomb blast on the first floor of a rented house in West Bengal's Burdwan district on October 2, 2014, in which two terrorists were killed.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

KOLKATA: A special NIA court in Kolkata has sentenced four Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (Bangladesh) terrorists to seven years in prison in connection with the 2014 Burdwan blast case, National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday.

According to the NIA, the four terrorists identified as Ziaul Hoque, Motiur Rahaman Bhasa, Md Yusuf and Jahirul Sheikh were convicted and sentenced under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the special court on Tuesday.

"A total of 33 accused were chargesheeted for commission of various offences in this case, out of which 31 could be arrested. Earlier, on August 30, 2019, 19 accused persons, and on November 15, 2019, five accused persons were convicted and sentenced for various terms by the special NIA court," the NIA said in a statement.

The terror watchdog said that during the investigation, a conspiracy by the JMB was revealed to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India as well as to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established Government of India and Bangladesh.

It said that a large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case.

The case pertains to a bomb blast on the first floor of a rented house in West Bengal's Burdwan district on October 2, 2014, in which two terrorists were killed. The bomb had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of the banned terrorist organisation, NIA said.

