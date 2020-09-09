Carpenter ends life due to financial distress amid pandemic in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BANDA: A 45-year-old carpenter allegedly died by suicide due to financial distress accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, his family members said on Wednesday.

Ram Nihore hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in his house in Mahuta village in the Attara area of the district on Tuesday, they said.

Nihore was a carpenter and also owned agricultural land in the village, Attara police station SHO Deepak Kumar Pandey said.

His wife Deena (42) said the family had been facing financial distress and it was accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic as there was no work for him.

She said that the family had taken loan from relatives and a bank to marry off one of their four daughters. They also have a son.

Police is probing the matter, the SHO said, adding that Nihore's body has been handed over to the family after postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)