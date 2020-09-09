STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CJI Bobde recuses from hearing Mullaperiyar dam case

The apex court is hearing the Mullaperiyar dam issue, which pertains to the water sharing dispute and several other issues between two southern states -- Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, who was heading a bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Mullaperiyar dam case, on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the matter citing personal reasons.

CJI Bobde, after recusing himself from hearing the matter, transferred it to another bench, consisting of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, to hear the case from now onwards.

The apex court is hearing the Mullaperiyar dam issue, which pertains to the water sharing dispute and several other issues between two southern states -- Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Mullaperiyar dam is located in Kerala's Idukki district near Thekkady on Periyar River but is maintained and managed by the Tamil Nadu government.

During an earlier hearing, the Tamil Nadu government had submitted before the top court that the Kerala floods in the years 2018 and 2019 were not caused by the water that flowed from Mullaperiyar dam.

The Tamil Nadu government's submission had come on an affidavit filed by the Kerala government blaming Tamil Nadu for ignoring its request to control water flow from Mullaperiyar dam during the floods.

Earlier, Kerala had also alleged that the sudden release of the water from the dam is one of the reasons for flooding in Kerala. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam case Kerala- Tamil Nadu water sharing dispute CJI Bobde
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp