STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight test positive for COVID ahead of truncated Bengal assembly monsoon session on Wednesday

A total of 467 persons were tested at a temporary testing centre since 10 am.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 rapid antigen test of an official ahead of the two-day session of West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata Tuesday Sept. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 during examination conducted on MLAs, Assembly staff and media persons Tuesday, ahead of the one-day monsoon session of the West Bengal House on September 9.

A total of 467 persons were tested at a temporary testing centre since 10 am.

"A total of eight people tested positive; out of them, two are assembly staffs. Four police personnel who were on duty inside the premises, one media person and a driver examined also tested positive. Necessary steps as per norms have been taken," Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

He had said last week that the session would be held in strict compliance with ICMR guidelines, and every individual will have to undertake the COVID-19 test before entering the House.

The tests would continue on Wednesday also.

According to sources in the Assembly, MLAs, staff members and journalists, planning to attend the proceedings, formed separate queues on the premises of the assembly, and underwent rapid antigen tests, while maintaining social distancing norms.

The West Bengal house monsoon session will be held for only a day on September 9 due to the ongoing pandemic, instead of two-day as proposed earlier.

The TMC said the decision to curtail the sitting for a day only was taken at the all-party meeting Tuesday.

"We don't want people to stay in the assembly for a long time. So it has been decided that the house will be adjourned after obituary reference and placing of few reports," Banerjee said.

The decision, however, riled opposition Congress.

Leader of the Opposition, Abdul Mannan criticised the TMC government for not accepting proposals for bringing in resolution against the "anti-people" policies of the Centre.

"We wanted to bring in a resolution against the National Education Policy and rise in the prices of essentials. But our proposal was turned down by the TMC. This only proves that TMC and BJP have a tacit understanding," he alleged.

There have been instances when resolutions have been passed without any discussions.

But the state government was adamant on not bringing any resolution, Mannan said.

TMC denied the charge and said the resolution was not allowed as the session will be held for just a day.

The state government had sent a proposal to the speaker in August for convening a session either from the first or the second week of September in consideration of the rules that there cannot be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of the assembly.

The 294-member state assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17 as the state budget session was curtailed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal Assembly Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp