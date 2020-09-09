Fire breaks out in north Bengal factory

By PTI

JALPAIGURI: A fire broke out in a bag manufacturing unit in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported, they said.

The unit produces bags for dispatching tea leaves, a police officer said.

The fire broke out in the factory around 5 am and it destroyed stocks of bags and raw materials worth Rs 26 lakh, Gautam Kumar Das, owner of the unit, said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control at 6.30 am, the officer said.

Short circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire though the exact cause of it will be known after investigation, a fire brigade official said.