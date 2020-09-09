STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal (Twitter Image)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He requested all those who might have come in his contact during the past few days to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

After some symptoms, I got my Covid test done and it returned positive. I request all those who might have come in my contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done, the minister tweeted.

The minister's aide said that Kanwar Pal's report came positive in the morning and he was currently in Chandigarh.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wished the minister a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Khattar, Power Minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had also tested positive for the infection.

Khattar was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive on August 25.

The chief minister is making steady progress in his recovery from the infection, hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Haryana had 81,059 COVID-19 cases and 854 fatalities.

