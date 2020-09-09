STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head of Uttarakhand' Rural Health Advisory Body dies of COVID-19

Published: 09th September 2020 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Gyan Singh Negi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttarakhand, who was suffering from Covid-19 died on Tuesday morning.

Gyan Singh Negi headed Rajya Gramin Swasthya Salahkar Parishad, the government’s rural health advisory body which is equivalent to the rank of a minister of state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid his condolence and wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of the senior leader of BJP Uttarakhand, Gyan Singh Negi who held the post of minister. May God gives strength to the aggrieved family to bear this loss and the departed soul rest in peace."

A total 25,436 cases have surfaced in the hill state till date out of which 17,046 have recovered while 348 lost their lives. 

