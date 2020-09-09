STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase beds, manpower at COVID-19 hospitals, UP CM Adityanath tells officials

As per the CMO, the chief minister instructed officials of Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj to increase contact tracing to control the COVID-19 virus.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to increase contact tracing and enhance the number of beds and manpower at COVID-19 hospitals to control the pandemic, the Chief Minister's office said on Wednesday.

As per the CMO, the chief minister instructed officials of Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Prayagraj to increase contact tracing to control the COVID-19 virus.

"The state government is committed to keeping the public safe from the COVID-19 infection. The government is committed to keep the pandemic away from the state and provide better treatment to the people, " Adityanath said, as per the CMO.

Pointing out that action must be taken to increase the number of beds in L-2 and L-3 COVID-19 hospitals, he instructed, "Accelerate the process of increasing manpower in COVID-19 hospitals by training doctors and paramedical staff."

Emphasising on the time-bound disposal of cases of entrepreneurs and investors, the CM instructed the officials to call a meeting with them soon, in which he will interact with them and receive feedback from them.

The CM also asked officials to prepare an action plan for an increase in revenue in the state through Goods and Services Tax (GST) and added that he would soon hold a virtual meeting with officials of the Department of Commerce. 

Yogi Adityanath UP government UP coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
