STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

JD(U) MP Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post again

The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha this year.

Published: 09th September 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

JD(U) MP Harivansh has filed nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA.

Harivansh filed nomination in presence of Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot and NDA ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1.

The election for the Deputy Chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.

The nomination filing process began on September 7 and will conclude on September 11.

The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha this year.

In 2018, he had defeated Congress's BK Hariprasad and was elected the Deputy Chairman.

Harivansh is likely to be elected to the post again as BJP floor managers are confident of securing the support of about 140 MPs, including the fence sitters from YSR Congress, TRS and BJD.

The strength of the BJP-led NDA has also gradually increased to 113 in the house with an effective strength of 245 members.

Floor managers of NDA are trying to build consensus among all parties so that Harivansh could be elected unanimously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Harivansh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp