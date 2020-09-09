Kangana faces drug use probe, gets BMC notice for ‘illegal construction’

Sudhir Suryawanshi And Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

MUMBAI/PATNA: Trouble mounted for Kangana Ranaut, who has been locked in a spat with the Maharashtra government, as the Mumbai Police will probe drug consumption allegation against her while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also issued a notice to her over making unauthorised alterations at her Pali Hill bungalow.

The actress, however, dared the state government to prove her drug links.

Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the assembly on Tuesday that the state narcotics department will probe the allegations of taking drugs and also forcing others to take drug against Kangana.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant had raised the issue, saying the actor had herself confessed to drug use.

To this, Kangana tweeted, “I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai police and Anil Deshmukh; please do my drug tests; investigate my call records; if you find any links to drug peddlers ever, I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever; looking forward to meeting you.”

On the BMC pasting a notice at her bungalow at Pali Hill, Bandra, for illegal construction, addition and alteration, the actress tweeted, “Now BMC has filed a caveat against me; really desperate to break my house; I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger....GO ON.”

As per the BMC, Kangana converted toilet space into an office cabin on the ground floor, constructed a kitchen in a storeroom on the ground floor. The bungalow’s main gate has also been changed against the approved design, apart from other violations, the corporation said.

Complaint against therapist

KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, has lodged a written complaint with the Medical Council of India against Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Dr Susan Walker, alleging ‘professional misconduct’.