Kangana Ranaut lands in Mumbai amid protest at airport

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed here from her home state Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police.

Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm.

Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her.

Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena had also gathered in support of the actor.

RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.

Kangana has courted a controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra.

In response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK.

