STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur's COVID-19 tally rises to 7,362 as 160 test positive

The new cases were reported from Imphal East district, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Senapati and Ukhrul district.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,362, with 160 people including 25 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from Imphal East district, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Senapati and Ukhrul district.

A 39-year-old man died at JNIMS here due to COVID-19, taking the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 40, the official said.

Sixty-four people recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 5,548.

The recovery rate in the state is 75.35 percent, the official said.

The total number of active cases in the state at present is 1,774 of which 523 are CAPF personnel.

Of the total 7,362 COVID-19 cases, 1,774 are active cases as 5,548 people have recovered from the disease and 40 have died due to the infection, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manipur covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp