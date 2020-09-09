Opposition parties likely to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The election for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, and the opposition parties are planning to field DMK MP Tiruchi Siva as their candidate.

The last date for filing nomination is September 11 till 12 pm.

Siva has been elected four times to Rajya Sabha. He was also elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

A senior opposition leader, who did not want to be named, told ANI that Siva's name was being discussed.

"Consultation is going on for election to the post of Deputy Chairman and we are discussing the name of T Siva. He will come to Delhi on September 10. We will then take a final call whether we should contest the election or not," he said.

Sources said opposition parties are weighing whether they should contest the poll and the decision will taken after deliberating various factors including their prospects.

The ruling NDA has not announced its candidate till now but JD-U member Harivansh is likely to be fielded again as the NDA nominee.

The post fell vacant after his term ended.

NDA is likely to announce the candidate's name for Deputy Chairman on September 10. The BJP has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post.