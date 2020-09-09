STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC stays implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education & jobs

A 3-judge bench referred to a larger consitution bench the batch of pleas questioning the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:25 PM

Qouta, reservation

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L N Rao referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas questioning the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

The apex court said that status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

Maratha reservation Maharashtra reservation job quota
