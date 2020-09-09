STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal reports fresh 3,107 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,90,063

The tally also went up to 1,90,063 after 3,107 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state.

KMC health workers prepare before collecting swab samples of residents for COVID-19 test at a residential society in Kolkata Sunday Aug. 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 3,730 on Wednesday with 53 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

As 2,967 more people recovered from the infection, the discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 85.76 percent from 85.60 percent on Tuesday.

The number of active cases now stood at 23,341, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, 42,642 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

