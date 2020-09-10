STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

47 new Covid cases at ISRO's Sriharikota space station, AP ramps-up testing

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government has also converted the State transport corporation’s (APSRTC) Garuda buses into testing facilities.

Published: 10th September 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (SDSC-Shar) finds no respite from Covid-19, as another 47 fresh cases have been reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to over 100 in just the last four days. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Nellore district administration has deployed Sanjeevani buses to beef-up the testing there.

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government has also converted the State transport corporation’s (APSRTC) Garuda buses into testing facilities. Even as the Shar administration conducts the regular RT-PCR tests, the district administration has also ramped up Rapid Antigen tests, through Sanjeevini.

A total of 33 cases were detected through RT-PCR tests, and 14 through antigen tests done on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the district administration has assured that there was nothing to panic about the situation. “Through Sanjeevini, we have screened over 600 people at Shar in the last three days, of which 61 tested positive, of which most are asymptomatic. The tests are still in progress,” District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu told TNIE.

50% staff to carry on ISRO programmes

The Collector added, “They are kept in isolation and are being monitored within the rocket launch station. I am in constant touch with Shar, and we are ready to provide them with whatever support they need.” 
Over concerns of bed shortage in Nellore, that was voiced by Shar authorities, Babu said, “Previously only two Covid hospitals were operational, but as on date, we have 14 such hospitals with sufficient ICU, and non-ICU beds.” He added that ventilators and oxygen support have also been stocked-up in adequate quantities to meet the requirement.

Despite the surge in cases, Shar authorities have chosen to keep the operations going, and 50 per cent staff are still attending duties on roster basis. According to sources, ISRO is planning at least two launches by the end of this year, and for that, it was critical to carry out operation and maintenance works at Sriharikota. The collector, whom TNIE spoke to, also confirmed that the spaceport was indeed looking at a couple of launches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO COVID-19 Sriharikota
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp