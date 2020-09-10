STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP-backed organisations hold demonstrations in Shimla in support of Kangana Ranaut

Published: 10th September 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

By PTI

SHIMLA: Several organisations supported by the BJP held demonstrations here on Thursday against the Congress and to show solidarity with Kangana Ranaut, a day after a portion of the actor's Mumbai bungalow was demolished by the civic body.

Protesters led by state BJP Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood also gheraoed the office of the Congress located on the Circular Road in the city.

Later, they met the deputy commissioner of Shimla and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President, demanding that the Maharashtra government be dissolved for alleged vendetta politics against Ranaut.

The memo was signed by representatives of the Sood Sabha Shimla, Nai Aashayein, Santhan Dharam Sabha and the Valmiki Samaj.

Mahila Morcha state general secretary Sheetal Vyas told PTI that the Congress office was gheraoed as the party's leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihtori, did not say anything in support of Ranaut, a "daughter of the state".

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old actor, a civic official said in Mumbai.

