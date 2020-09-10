BJP to hold charity events, plasma donation camps on PM Modi's 70th birthday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi has planned a series of events to celebrate the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 17, including the distribution of prosthetic limbs.

Also on the agenda are plasma and blood donation camps, a sanitation drive against single-use plastic, and fruit distribution programmes.

Following the directions from the national president JP Nadda, workers will participate in events to be held in 14 districts and 280 blocks, said a senior BJP leader. As part of its week-long celebration—Sewa Saptah (Service Week) starting from September 14, the party will also organise webinars on PM’s achievements for which prominent citizens and intellectuals will be invited to speak.

An exhibition on works or projects launched by the PM in the last one year is also planned on social media. “Prosthetic limbs will be given to 70 divyang (specially-abled) people in 280 blocks. Residents who have recovered from Covid will be encouraged to donate plasma,” said Rajesh Bhatia, Delhi BJP general secretary, who is in charge of the ‘Sewa Saptah’ programme.

“General Secretary (organisation) Siddharthan and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta have held meetings in all districts and blocks to make the week-long celebration a grand success,” said Bhatia. Fruit distribution in 70 poor settlements and hospitals in each district, cleanliness sessions at 70 places in each district, tree plantation at 70 places, 70 blood donation camps by Yuva Morcha and others will be part of the celebrations.

“Special instructions have been given to adhere to social distancing norms due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Bhatia said. MPs, MLAs, elected representatives, office bearers, leaders and workers will participate in the programmes while strictly following safety precautions like social distancing and wearing face covers, he added.

The party leaders and workers will also promote PM’s idea of ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) and ‘local for vocal’ concept during the week beginning with BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary on September 25 to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“The pledge of ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ by the PM will be taken to every citizen through various dialogue programmes. Usage of Khadi and indigenously made products will be adequately promoted and publicized under the ‘local for vocal’ initiative. The 20 lakh-crore-package announced by the PM for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will also be publicized at the booth level so that people get to know about the scheme,” said a senior BJP leader.